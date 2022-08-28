Nasarawa SUBEB threatens to revoke contracts over violation of agreements

The Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), has given a week notice to contractors handling the construction and renovation of schools to mobilise to sites or have their contract revoked.

A statement by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Gana Ahmed on Sunday in Lafia, quoted the Director, Physical Planning, Engr. Muhammad Shuaibu Lakpa handing down the warning.

The affected contractors, according to the statement, were those handling the contracts for UBE 2020/ 2021 intervention.

The board expressed dismay over the failure of the contractors to resume at the sites long after the jobs were awarded, while giving them one week from Monday, August 29 to do so or face the penalty.

The board also warned the contractors against shaddy jobs, insisting that the contract must be carried out according to specifications and timeline.

“It has come to the notice of the board that some contractors recently awarded contracts for 2020/2021 UBE intervention have not resumed sites since the awards of the contracts.

“They should move to sites immediately and deliver quality work and on time or consider their contracts forfeited,” the statement noted.

It said the present administration was determined to improve the standard of education which was considered a key ingredient for fighting poverty in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



