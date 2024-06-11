As the world marks the World Day to End Child Labour, the Nasarawa State Human Capital Development Agency (NSHCDA) has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating child labour and protecting the rights of children across the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Media and Advocacy Officer of the Agency, Rafiyat Sadiq, quoted the Agency’s Director General and Focal Person, Habiba Balarabe, as saying that the agency will not tolerate child labour in Nasarawa State.

According to the NSHCDA head, every child deserves access to quality education and a safe environment to thrive. She added, “We are dedicated to addressing child labour and ensuring that every child can fulfill their potential.”

“The well-being of children, as well as protecting and promoting their rights, is of utmost importance to us. As part of our six thematic areas, one comprehensive strategy we will adopt to end child labour in the state is educating them.”

Under the theme “Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour,” NSHCDA is spearheading a range of initiatives to advocate for policy reform, working closely with the government and stakeholders to advocate for the enactment and enforcement of policies that protect children from exploitation and ensure their access to quality education and social services.

“Community Engagement and Awareness: Conducting community-based awareness campaigns to educate parents, caregivers, and community leaders about the importance of ending child labour and the long-term benefits of investing in children’s education and well-being.”

“Supporting Education and Skill Development: Implementing programs to support children at risk of or engaged in child labour by providing access to formal education, vocational training, and livelihood opportunities that enable them to build a brighter future.”

ALSO READ:Palliatives yet to mitigate effect of subsidy removal — Catholic Bishop

“Angel Hands Initiative: Created by the Agency to tackle dangerous forms of child labour, it aims to create safer means for girls to contribute financially to their families instead of hawking and other related activities that expose them to dangers such as rape, unwanted pregnancies, drug abuse, and gender-based violence.”

The Agency called on all stakeholders to unite in the collective effort to end child labour and build a future where every child can thrive in safety, dignity, and opportunity.

“Together, we can make a difference and ensure that every child has access to the education and protection they deserve,” Habiba Balarabe urged in the statement.