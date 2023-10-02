The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has observed that the spontaneous jubilation across Nasarawa State and other states of the federation shows that the judgement of the tribunal is in line with the aspiration and choice of the majority of the people of Nasarawa State.

The national leadership of the party made this assertion in a statement to congratulate its candidate in the March 18 governorship election in the state, David Ombugadu, on his victory at the Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld “the will of the people and declared him the winner of the election.”

The statement, signed by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, said that the people’s reaction is in line with their resolve to return Nasarawa State to the path of peace and economic development on the platform of the PDP.

“The faultless verdict of the Tribunal is a victory for democracy and the triumph of the will of the people of Nasarawa State in their quest to liberate their state from the stranglehold of corrupt, oppressive, and manipulative forces,” the statement said.

The party commended the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for “its courage in upholding the will of the people and showing that indeed, the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.”

“This Tribunal judgement points to the fact that the outcome of a proper application of the laws, rules, and facts by the judiciary, as witnessed in this case, will always confirm and validate the will of the people,” it added.

The PDP saluted the “resoluteness, courage, and dexterity of the good people of Nasarawa State in insisting that their will as expressed at that election be upheld.”

The party charged the people of the state to remain united, peaceful, and alert “as a new dawn breaks in their state.”

