Nasarawa spends over N700 million in fight against COVID-19

Nasarawa State government has disclosed that the state expended over 700 million naira in combating the further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

The State Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this on Tuesday when they appeared before the state House of Assembly Ad-hoc committee on COVID-19 in Lafia.

Hon Ahmed Baba Yahaya, the Deputy Chairman of the task force explained that so far, it has expended N700,638,568.08 only in the fight against coronavirus in the state.

Baba-Yahaya, who is the state Commissioner for Health said that the committee has taken proactive steps toward curtailing the virus in the state

“The committee in the course of the execution of its assignment, took far-reaching measures towards the control of the spread of the pandemic in the state.

“The state government has established isolation centres and equipped them with facilities in order to control the spread of the pandemic.

“Most of the confirmed cases have been discharged while others are being managed in the isolation centres in the state,” he said.

Baba-Yahaya also told the committee that the state government has received cash donations, medical and other equipment from some organizations to fight COVID-19 in the state.

He said that the Federal Government also donated trucks of rice, palm oil and other condiments as palliatives to the state which have been distributed in the state.

The committee deputy chairman commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for taking proactive steps in tackling the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Earlier, Hon Abdullahi Angibi, the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee said that the committee was set up to monitor the activities of the state Task Force on COVID-19.

“This committee was set up not to witch hunt anybody but to monitor your activities, hence the need for your invitation to brief us on your activities so far,” he said.

Hon Angibi said the House would do everything humanly possible to support the state government in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Some of the committee members who spoke during the meeting urged the state Task Force to be more proactive in the area of sensitising the people on the danger of the scourge and enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in the state.

It would be recalled that on July 28, 2020, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly constituted a six-member Ad-hoc committee to monitor the activities of the state Task Force on COVID-19.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…