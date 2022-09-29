Nasarawa residents laud Gov Sule over road projects

Residents of Doma, Keana, Awe, Lafia, and Obi local government areas of Nasarawa State, have commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for initiating road projects in their domains.

The five local government areas make up the Southern senatorial district of the state.

Speaking during a projects tour of the area by members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State chapter, the residents said the governor has ended their many years of suffering through the road projects.

In Doma, some residents of Idadu, Agbashi in Ekye Development area, residents of communities along the 24 kilometres Idadu-Agbashi road, said the road project is impacting positively on their lives.

Ahmadu Muhammed, a resident of Agbashi, said until Sule’s intervention, the people of the area, who are mainly farmers and petty traders, have no way of conveying their produce and products to nearby markets.

“It takes many days of trekking to get to even the local government headquarters in Doma,” he noted.

He said with the gesture, the people of the area will work to return Governor Sule during the forthcoming elections.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Governor Abdullahi Sule had in January 2022, flagged off the road project.

The project whose total cost was put at N3. 2 billion, has a completion period of 12 months.

Governor Abdullahi Sule had told the people of the benefitting communities that the project was a fulfilment of his campaign promises to them in 2019.

At Awe Local government Area, residents along the 30 kilometres Kanje-Adudu-Azara also thanked the governor for the project which they said, is critical to their day-to-day activities.

Suleiman Abubakar, an okada operator told journalists that work on the road has made movement along it easier.

