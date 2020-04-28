Nasarawa records first coronavirus case of lady who returned from Kano

Nasarawa State has recorded its first coronavirus positive case.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this during the state security meeting held at Government House, Lafia, on Tuesday.

Sule said the patient is a lady from Garaku, the headquarters of Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “The lady, who is a trader, returned from Kano and developed some signs and was taken into isolation before she was tested positive.

He further disclosed that “she is currently quarantined at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia, where we have good facility for such victims and she will be taken good care of.”

Meanwhile, the state government has threatened to confiscate any tricycle or motorcycle found to be violating the ban on commercial activities in the state.

The decision was arrived at during an expanded executive council meeting, which held at the Government House , on Tuesday.

Briefing journalists on the development shortly after the meeting, the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Dr Abubakar Kana, announced a slight adjustment to the government proclamation No.4 banning the operation of commercial motorcycles or Keke, with the private motorcycle only allowed to carry only the rider and no passenger.

Dr Kana warned that any commercial motorcycle or tricycle found to be violating the ban, will have them confiscated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari Signs Proclamation Order On COVID-19 Management

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the Proclamation Order on the General Management of COVID-19 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, the Federal Capital Territory and other states in Nigeria. It is in line with the measures outlined in his nationwide broadcast on Monday night on the containment of the virus… Read full story

Face Masks Made Of Clothes, Papers Only Reduce, Can’t Prevent COVID-19 Spread, Says NAFDAC Boss

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday said that the use of non-medical face masks, which include self-made or commercial masks or face covers made of clothes only reduce and not prevent spread of the coronavirus disease… Read full story

Coronavirus: Top NYC Doctor Kills Herself

A top New York City doctor who was on the front line of the US fight against coronavirus has killed herself. According to BBC, Dr Lorna Breen, who was medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, died of self-inflicted injuries on Sunday, police said… Read full story