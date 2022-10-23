Nasarawa police arrest two fleeing sons of FULAFIA lecturer that assaulted, stripped young lady

The Nasarawa State police command has apprehended the two sons of Dr Fred Ekpe Ayokhai, an associate professor with the Department of History and International Studies, Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA), who participated in assaulting and stripping naked of a young lady, Miss Blessing Mathias.

Recall that the Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the lecturer alongside his daughter were arrested by the force command after a video of the lecturer and his children assaulting the young lady went viral on social media.

The police command in a statement on Saturday, October 22, however, disclosed that the two sons who were earlier at large have been arrested.

The suspects, identified as Bob Praise Ayokhai, 23, a 300-level student of the Department of Microbiology, Federal University of Lafia and his brother Saint-Dan Ayokhai, 21, were arrested on Saturday after hours of being at large.

In a press release signed by DSP Ramhan Nansel, the Nasarawa State Command Police Public Relations Officer, the police again reassured the public that justice will be served.

The statement reads: “In continuation of the relentless pursuit of all suspects connected to the case of assault that was captured in a video that has gone viral, be informed that the duo of Bob Praise Ayokhai 23 yrs, a 300-level student of the Department of Microbiology, Federal University of Lafia and Saint-Dan Ayokhai, 21 yrs old both males have been arrested for being parties to the commission of the dastardly act.

“The Command wishes to assure members of the public that no stone will be left unturned in the course of the investigation as all outcomes will be made public.”