Nasarawa PDP accuses govt of collecting pensioners’ PVC numbers as condition for payment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s-led state government of subverting the right of pensioners in the state to exercise their franchise during the forthcoming elections.

The party alleged that officials of government have been collecting the pensioners’ Vin Number that is on their Permanent Voter’s Card PVC as a precondition for enjoying their pension obligations.

It said forms for the purpose were specifically designed, and pensioners are mandated to fill the same before their gratuities and pension are paid.

The party’s leadership made the allegation through a statement signed by its public relations officer, Mr Mohammad Ibrahim Hamza on Monday, in Lafia, the state capital.

It described the alleged anomaly as sad and unfortunate, adding that the development is an unconstitutional infringement on the rights of pensioners to elect candidates of their choice, while also undermining free and fair polls.

The party called on the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to investigate the matter and prosecute the perpetrators.

The Leadership of Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Nasarawa State has received a report that some government officials are going around collecting the Voters Vin Number that on Permanent Voter's Card PVC of pensioners in a form designed by the agents of government in the state as a condition for payment of their pension and gratuities.

“To say the least, this is a sad development and it’s unfortunate, given the fact that these set of people sacrificed their productive years to effectively serve their fatherland, now needed the love, protection, respect and care of government only to be treated this way, this is most inhuman and unconstitutional.

“It is pertinent to note that Payment of pension and gratuities to retired workers is not a privilege but a right for their entitlements. So for some government officials to begin to initiate partisan politics regarding the payment is most disheartening.

“To this end, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Nasarawa State wants to use this medium to condemn the act in totality and urge INEC and all relevant security agencies to go after the perpetrators and their sponsors’ arrest and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to others, while the pensioners are advised to resist this ugly temptation.





“This is a clear manifestation and the handwork of enemies of democracy and Nigeria in their attempt to frustrate, manipulate, and disrupt the electoral process and manipulate their way to power through dubious means.”

However, the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Hudu Baba, denied that the state government is compelling pensioners to volunteer their PVC Vin number as a precondition for payment.

He said APC in the state has a platform for support groups, and that pensioners who are interested are free to enrol.

“Part of the process is to register by filling out a form where you will be required to submit your PVC number. No condition is attached because it’s voluntary for any interested pensioner.

“Among all the numerous APC support groups including civil servants, why is PDP so particular about pensioners’ enrollment for the support group?

“It is solely our initiative as interested Pensioners to join the support group No government agent or the state pensions bureau is involved in our political affairs,” he explained.