The Nasarawa state gubernatorial candidate of the All People’s Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 governorship election, Matthew Avre Ombugaku, said Nasarawa as a state is not built on religious or tribal sentiments but on the solid ground of one family, irrespective of differences in backgrounds.

Ombugaku stated this in an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune on Monday in Lafia while reacting to the emergence of Danlaadi Jatau as the speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

“My advice to Danlaadi is that he should have a broad base; Nasarawa State is not built on religious sentiments, nor is it built on tribal sentiments. He has to detribalize and understand with the members of the house to work as a team to support the development strides of the governor and government,” he said.

He called on members of the state House of Assembly, irrespective of political parties, to support the new leadership of the House to succeed in piloting the state’s legislature.

Ombugaku also urged the members to unite and foster peace and progress in the state and shun anything capable of breaching the existing cordial relationship among them.

“First and foremost, I want to tell you that Danlaadi is a Christian, but the position given to him is not about Christianity but his person, and I know him too well to be a man who is selfless and contributes meaningfully to the development of Nasarawa State.

The members should unite and support the new speaker for the development of the state. Danlaadi has been very consistent. I am sure the governor might have worked with him very closely to know that he possesses a rare quality in a leader.

“Truly speaking, I appreciate the position that has been given to him as speaker today. I will continue to pray for him and advise him where possible.

While wishing Nasarawa State the very best place in Nigeria and the world, Ombugaku urged the state government to develop the agricultural potential of the state to the fullest so that the youth will be positively engaged.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, November 28, in its verdict, sacked the speaker of the Nasarawa state house of assembly, Mr Ibrahim Balarabe Abdulahi.

Before his removal by the court, Abdullahi was a member of the APC who first came to the Assembly in 2015 and was elected speaker.

He was re-elected as a member and speaker in 2019 and returned in 2023, both as a member and speaker.

He was a member representing the Umaisha/Ugya state constituency of the Toto local government area of the state.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had declared Sa’ad Abdullahi Ibrahim of the PDP the rightful winner of the March 18, 2023, election for the Umaisha/Ugya state constituency.

