Nasarawa LG chair imposes curfew over security threats

Chairman of Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr James Thomas, has imposed curfew on the council area.

The move, according to him, was due to emerging security concerns in the neighbouring Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Nigerian Tribune recalled that late last month, Governor Abdullahi Sule, had summoned an emergency security meeting over the influx of suspected bandits into some parts of the state.

The meeting came barely two days after he ordered the closure of schools following the attack on Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja by terrorists and the escape of many inmates, including Boko Haram members.

At the meeting, the governor noted that bandits fleeing from Niger, Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna states were identified in Rugan Juli and Rugan Madaki both in Karu Local Government Area, as well as in Wamba and Toto local government areas of the state.

The chairman, through his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Publicity, Mr Danbaba Magaji, said the curfew became imperative to enable the council take a holistic approach towards checkmating threats to life and property in the area.

He said the curfew is expected to take effect from Thursday (tomorrow).

He added that the curfew period will be between 10 :00 pm and 6:00am daily.

He warned that anyone who violates the order will be severely dealt with.

He noted that the council in collaboration with security operatives are monitoring movements within the council, while urging residents to report any suspicious movement to the appropriate authority.

