The Government and management of Karu Local Government Council of Nasarawa State have condemned recent public statements made by the former Executive Chairman of the council, Samuel Gajere Akala, over his suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a press statement signed by Umar Suleiman Gurku, Special Adviser to the Executive Chairman Information & Communications and made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday in Lafia advised the former council chairman not to drag Hon. James Thomas, the present chairman and Karu local government council as a whole, into his political misfortune.

Recall that the APC at the Panda/Kare Electoral ward of Karu LGA had on Saturday 7th July suspended the immediate past Chairman, Samuel Gajere Akala, over alleged anti-party activities, display of disloyalty to Governor Abdullahi Sule and the leadership of the party in the state.

But reacting to the development, Akala boasted that he remained a bonafide member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), at all levels of the party in the state, saying his suspension has no constitutional backing and thereby stands nullified.

Hon. Akala said the party by the ward chairman lacked the constitutional right to suspend him without due process.

However, Karu local government council in its reaction, said it initially maintained a dignified silence, stating that the council is now compelled to respond to Akala’s actions, which they consider disrespectful and immature. The council believes that his behavior poses a threat to the peace and tranquility of the local government.

They question Akala’s actions that challenge the authority of the Governor, the Karu Executive Chairman, and even the State party Chairman.

The council also urged security agencies, including the DSS, NPF, NSCDC, and Army, to closely monitor his activities. “Consequently, Akala has been placed on the Security Monitor list of Karu Local Government Area pending further council actions,” the statement reads in part.

The council emphasises that the current Executive Chairman, Hon. James B. Thomas, played no role in Akala’s suspension and urges him to show respect for party executives.

They assert that Akala should have appeared before a committee for a fair hearing, as stipulated in the party’s constitution, instead of resorting to the media with what they describe as “lies disguised as speaking truth to power”.

The council also reminded the immediate past chairman of his own past actions, such as delisting and replacing 86 party ward executives who voted against him during the local government APC primaries in 2018, highlighting the justice of his current situation.

Responding to Akala’s criticism of the Hon. James Thomas-led Karu local government as a “failed administration,” the council dismisses his claims as laughable.

The council affirms that Hon. James Thomas, the present chairman maintains a clean record and refrains from engaging in personal attacks, emphasizing that true leadership is defined by character, integrity, and honesty.

“Political parties have the discretionary power to discipline and promote their members.”

They emphasize that “remaining a member of an association requires intentional obedience to rules and regulations, cautioning against attempting to be more righteous than the party itself.”

