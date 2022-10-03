Nasarawa leading agric investment destination in Nigeria ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described Nasarawa State as the number one place of choice for agric investment in the country.

In a message to Governor Abdullahi Sule, the vice president commended him for his visionary zeal in making the dream of transforming the state as a key investor’s hub a reality.

On Saturday, the vice president commissioned the multimillion naira Pandagric Novum Farms, an integrated feed and food manufacturing company in Panda, Karu local government area of the state.

Key investors in the project include Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Signature Agri Investments.

He lauded Sule for providing the enabling environment and commitment which led to the timely completion of the project.

“I think the completion of this project is a tribute to his commitment to making Nasarawa a notable state for agriculture.

“Many notable investors feel comfortable working in this state. It is clear that your commitment to this project is fundamental not just for completing it but for what we are hearing today about the great potential for other investment opportunities.”

Our correspondent reports that notable investors such as the Nigeria Flour Mills Plc, Dangote Group and a host of others are already operating in the state.

The Nigeria Flour Mills invested about USD 300m to establish a sugar factory in Toto Local Government Area, while the Dangote Sugar factory in Tunga, Awe Local Government Area is one of the largest in the country.

