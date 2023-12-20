Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA), on Tuesday held a two-day retreat for the Agency’s Board Members with a view to acquainting them with the implementation status of the state health insurance scheme.

Speaking at the occasion, the state Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Yahaya Bawa Ubam said the retreat was aimed at identifying challenges and opportunities for achieving the objectives of NASHIA.

Ubam said it was also to discuss gaps in the institutional capacity of the Agency as highlighted in the organizational capacity assessment findings.

The ES further said the retreat was meant to chart a course of action for effective implementation of the state health insurance scheme through the support of the board members, among others.

The two-day retreat held at Golden Daberis Hotel in Keffi, had in attendance the Board Chairman, Ambassador Abdullahi Bage and his board members; Executive Secretary of NASHIA, Dr Yahaya Bawa Ubam and his Management team; and other staff of the agency as well as other stakeholders including DGI Consult, WHO, among others.

