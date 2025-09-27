Nasarawa govt threatens to shut down Akwanga abattoir over poor sanitation

The Nasarawa State Government has issued a one-month ultimatum to the management of the Akwanga abattoir to improve sanitary conditions or risk closure.

Margret Elayo, Commissioner for the Environment and Natural Resources, gave the warning while briefing newsmen after the September sanitation exercise in Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA).

The commissioner, represented by Hussaini Babayayi, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said the unhygienic practices at the abattoir posed a significant threat to the health and well-being of residents.

She explained that a team from the ministry had inspected the facility during the monthly sanitation exercise and discovered its poor state.

Elayo emphasised the need for strict adherence to sanitation laws, adding that the ministry would closely monitor the abattoir’s activities from now until the end of October to ensure compliance.

“Most of our brothers and sisters staying in Akwanga get their meat from this abattoir, but the place is not hygienic. It affects our people’s health.

“Government will do something urgently to ensure the safety of our citizens in Akwanga. The abattoir is not proper for slaughtering animals and if nothing changes between now and next month, I assure you that the abattoir will be shut down,” she said.

On the September sanitation exercise, the commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with the level of compliance by residents of Akwanga and appealed for more cooperation to keep the state clean.

She noted that many commercial motorcycles and vehicles were not observing the restriction of movement during the exercise, warning that such actions would no longer be tolerated.

Also speaking, Mr Basau Ibrahim-Shaibu, Deputy Chairman of Akwanga LGA, admitted the poor level of compliance by residents, saying government had shifted attention to rural communities.

He promised that the LGA would take immediate steps to ensure the abattoir was kept clean and that strict sanitation laws were followed to prevent the spread of diseases.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE