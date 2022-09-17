Nasarawa govt engages 37 medical doctors

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has given the nod for the recruitment of 37 medical doctors in a bid to boost the manpower needs of the health sector.

The governor disclosed this while flagging off a free medical outreach in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the recruitment of the doctors was necessary because of the emergence of new hospitals and clinics built by state government as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said his administration is committed to providing quality healthcare services to the people, which is in line with his conviction that health is wealth.

The governor said that the medical outreach initiative of the state government targeting the rural poor and indigents has been quite impactful.

He disclosed that since the commencement of the exercise, nine local government areas have so far been covered under the free medical outreach, with 819 surgeries carried out, while 18,000 patients have been treated for different ailments.

These treatments, he added, include eye surgeries, ultrasonic scanning and laboratory investigations.

He commended health workers in the state, for their resilience and support to the government, which has made the exercise worthwhile and beneficial to the people of the state.





Governor Sule also commended the state ministry of health and other sister agencies in the health sector, as well as the Nasarawa State Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results, for sustaining the collaborative effort towards enhancing the health conditions of the people.