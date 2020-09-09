Nasarawa gov’s aide suspended by state assembly

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has suspended the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov Abdullahi Sule on Development Control, Arc Stanley Buba to pave way for investigation on the activities of the state Urban Development Board (NUDB).

Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced this after the SSA appeared during the House Proceedings in Lafia today.

The speaker said that the decision taken by the House on the need for the SSA to step aside was to ensure thorough investigation on the activities of the NUDB in the state.

He said that the appearance of the SSA followed the House resolution of Monday, September 7, 2020, for the SSA to give some clarifications on the activities of the board in the state.

“Based on the resolution of the House, it is resolved that the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov Abdullahi Sule on Development Control, Arc Stanley Buba should step aside to enable the committee to carry out its duties effectively without interference.

“The House set up a six-man investigative committee as follows Hon David Maiyaki (PDP- Karu/Gitata)-Chairman, Hon Mohammed Okpoku ( APC- Udege/Loko)Deputy Chairman, Hon Suleiman Yakubu Azara (APC-Awe South), Hon Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), Hon Abdullahi Angibi (APC Lafia Central)and Hon Mohammed Bello Isa (APC- Uke/Karshi)as members while the Secretary of the Committee is the Deputy Clerk to the House, Ibrahim Musa.

The speaker gave three months to the committee to work and submit its report to the House.

Other lawmakers, who spoke during the appearance of the SSA asked questions ranging from who is the Chief Accounting Officer of the board, who supposed to give approval on the activities of the board among others.

Earlier, Arc. Stanley Buba, the SSA on Development Control while answering questions admitted that the Managing Director(MD) of the NUDB is the Chief Accounting Officer of the board.

He, however, said that in the schedule of duties given to him by the governor include granting of approval among others.

It would be recalled that on Monday, September 7, 2020. Nasarawa State House of Assembly has summoned Arc. Stanley Buba, to appear on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, by 10 am at the chamber of the House.

This, the assembly said was to give the SSA fair hearing on the leadership crisis between him and the Managing Director of the State Urban Development Board(NUDB), Adamu Sule Mohammed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

Nasarawa gov’s aide suspended

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

Nasarawa gov’s aide suspended