Nasarawa gov only commissioned motor park in 3 years ― Labaran Maku

The only major achievement of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s administration in Nasarawa State within the last three years is a motor park, a former minister of information, Labaran Maku has said.

Maku who served as minister of information under the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan said the present administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule has only succeeded in drawing the state back.

He spoke during the unveiling of the 52-member campaign team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Nasarawa State ahead of the 2023 general elections, in Lafia, the state capital.

“Within three years, what the present administration in Nasarawa State could inaugurate was a motor park which was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he noted.

Maku who emerged as the director general of the PDP campaign in the state said APC has also succeeded in entrenching hunger, unemployment and corruption in the country, adding that PDP is on rescue mission to salvage the situation

“Since PDP lost power, hunger and starvation began. Insecurity, unemployment and non-payment of civil servants surfaced,” he noted.

He added, “The APC is a dead party. So, I am calling on the electorates to guide their Permanent Voter Cards because it is their power.”

He called on Nigerians to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who he said, has all it takes to steer the country on the path of development and growth.

On his part, the state chairman of the party, Mr Francis Orogu, while inaugurating members of the campaign council, said the party had what it takes to wrestle power from the ruling APC.

“As campaigns have kickstarted for the 2023 elections in earnest, our party and our candidates will remain committed to honest, clean and issue-based engagements and turn around the fortunes of the party,” he noted.