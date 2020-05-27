Nasarawa gov inaugurates 2000 capacity JAMB professional test centre

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has inaugurated the 2000 Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB) professional test centre as part of activities to mark his one year in office.

Speaking during the inauguration, on Wednesday, in Lafia, the governor said the centre was built and equipped by the state government.

He explained that the project, which consisted of four halls with 500 capacities, each with office accommodation, was started by his predecessor and completed by him.

“Government is a continuum; my predecessor started the project and I completed it; that is the beauty of government.

“Government is a continuum and a lot of government resources have been spent on projects by my predecessor, hence our desire to complete them, as well as embark on fresh once,” the governor added.

He said that the structures had been donated to the board to reposition the education sector and support youth seeking administration into tertiary institutions.

“The centre would not only be for benefit of Nasasawa State indigenes alone but the entire country,” the governor said.

Earlier, Hajiya Fatu Sabo, Commissioner of Science and Technology, said government had initiated a four-year development plan to re-position the education sector for improved teaching and learning.

The commissioner further explained that the government had also embarked on massive construction of new classrooms and renovation of existing ones across the state.

“We would also focus on the training and re-training of the manpower that would drive the process to equip them for better output,” she said.

(NAN).

