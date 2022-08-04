Nasarawa Gov directs HoS to effect promotion of civil servants

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has directed the Head of the Civil Service to expedite action on the promotion of public servants that have been due for the exercise with effect from 2017 to date.

He gave the directive during the swearing-in of the new Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Hon. Kadi Yusuf Abubakar Agwai II, and six permanent secretaries in Lafia, the state capital.

He also directed the implementation of the pending promotions of the Local Government employees in a bid to motivate them for enhanced productivity.

The Governor restated the resolve of his administration to reposition the state public service for enhanced performance, especially against the backdrop of the significant role the service play in the initiation and implementation of government policies and programmes.

“This is why we have continued to commit enormous resources in the training and retraining of our public servants in order to put the service on the right pedestal. We have also ensured that the welfare of Civil Servants is given utmost priority in order to ensure that our personnel feel well-motivated to give their best in the delivery of service for socio-economic development.’

The governor said the appointment of the new grand khadi was necessary following the retirement of the former grand khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal.

He noted that the gesture was based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) in compliance with the provision of Section 276 sub-section (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He urged the new grand khadi to ensure that sharia courts in the state remain the embodiment of hope and justice in accordance with Islamic jurisprudence.

Governor Sule also said the appointment of the six permanent secretaries was aimed at reinvigorating the machinery of government towards the realization of policies and programmes of his administration.

He charged the permanent secretaries to acquaint themselves with the Financial Regulations and the Public Procurement Act in carrying out government business, anchored on the principles of transparency, accountability and prudent management of public resources which his administration has imbibed as some of its core values.

