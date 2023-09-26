Nasarawa State House of Assembly has set up a 9-man Ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged sales of government properties in Lagos and other states by the then Administration of Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker announced the House resolution after Hon Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, the Majority Leader of the House brought the issue under the matter of public interest during the House proceedings on Tuesday in Lafia.

The Speaker has urged the committee to immediately proceed to Lagos to begin its investigation on the alleged sales of Nasarawa State Liaison office.

He urged the committee to do a thorough investigation to unravel the alleged sales of government properties by the immediate past administration.

“Yes, this House under my watch has passed a resolution directing the former government to sale the state properties in Lagos and other states for infrastructure development as requested by the past Governor.

“With what we have seen in the media yesterday that the security men have sent indigenes of the state staying in our Lagos Liaison office out of the structure was unfortunate. We feel bad and disappointed about that.

“The protest has given a bad image to our state and the government of Nasarawa State. But we did not know whether the properties were sold or not and whether the proceeds were used for development or not. And who is the beneficiary/beneficiaries of the sale of the properties,” he said.

The Speaker urged the committee to ensure that the right things are done in the interest of development.

“All those involved must be invited for clarification such as the office of the SSG , Accountant General and Board of Internal Revenue Service,” he added.

According to the Speaker, the committee will extend its investigation to the status of government properties across the country and among individuals.

The Speaker named Hon Larry Ven Bawa as Chairman of the committee.

“Other members are Hon Iliya Luka Zhekaba, the Minority Leader, Hon Musa Ibrahim, Hon Mohammed Omadefu, Hon Suleiman Azara, Hon Danladi Jatau, Hon Saidu Gude, Hon Mohammed Isimbabi, Hon Mohammed Oyanki and Mr Ibrahim Musa, the Deputy Clerk is the Secretary of the committee, ” he said.

The Speaker urged the committee to carry out its investigation without fear or favour.

On their parts, Hon Musa Abubakar, Hon Danladi Jatau, Hon Solomon Akwashiki, Hon Mohammed Oyanki, Hon Larry Ven Bawa all supported the need for the House to set up the committee to investigate alleged sales of government properties in Lagos and other states.

They said there was a need for the people of the state to know how much was the proceeds of the properties sold and whether it was used for development.

Earlier, Hon Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, the Majority Leader of the House while raising the issue said that the protest in Lagos by indigenes of the state has tarnished the image of the state.

He urged the House to set up an Ad-hoc committee to investigate the alleged sale of government properties in Lagos and other states.

The Majority Leader said that the people of the State need to know how the properties were sold and the proceeds of the properties.

It would be recalled that in Sept. 2017, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly approved the request of the then Governor, Umaru Tanko Almakura, to sell the State’s properties located in Lagos, Jos and Kaduna due to their dilapidated state.

