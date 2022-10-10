Nasarawa Assembly passed 237 bills into law, 445 resolutions in 23 years

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed 237 bills into law, and 445 resolutions in the last 23 years of its establishment.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mohammed Adamu Omadefu disclosed this to Journalists on Monday in Lafia ahead of the official unveiling of the House’s 2022 Compendium.

Giving the breakdown of the said bills, the lawmaker said the first assembly passed 33 bills; the second, 20 bills; while the third and fourth passed 31 and 45 bills respectively.

He said the fifth assembly passed 48 bills, while the sixth, 44, adding that 16 bills are in different stages of passage.

“For resolutions, the first Assembly passed 136, the second Assembly passed 71, the third Assembly passed 81, the fourth Assembly passed 57, the fifth Assembly passed 57 and the present six Assembly has so far passed over 50 resolutions. All these bills and resolutions have impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state and other Nigerians,” he noted.

He said the unveiling of the compendium was aimed at highlighting the activities of the House since its official inauguration in 1999.

He said the compendiums titled, “The Journey So Far, from 1999 to 2022”, provided the house with the opportunity to capture its historical information, achievements and general activities within the period.

“Nasarawa State House of Assembly is now well positioned, equipped and ready to launch its 2022 Compendium coming Wednesday in Lafia,” he announced.

He commended the Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi for his inclusive, purposeful, good and sound leadership, while also hailing him for his foresight in coming up with the idea of the compendium.

