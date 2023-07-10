The factional speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA), Rt. Hon. Daniel Oga Ogazi confirmed a meeting between his faction of the state assembly and the Governor of the state, Abdulahi Sule in Abuja, stating that no resolution regarding the assembly crisis.

Hon. Ogazi who disclosed this in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday and made available to Tribune Online in Lafia said he honoured the invitation for the interest of the state.

“Fellow compatriots and dear citizens of Nasarawa State, it is incumbent on me to clear the air following the public misgivings of the meeting of my leadership of the Assembly with His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State on the lingering crisis in the Assembly.

“It is pertinent also to state that the meeting with my members of the Assembly yesterday, 9th July, 2023, was convened at the instance of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule as part of his efforts to broker peace between the two warring factions of the Assembly with the view to finding a lasting solution to the impasse.This is the first meeting to be held with the Governor since the crisis began. The meeting was strictly between my members, the Governor and Deputy Governor.

“While I am not disposed to honoring such meetings, I am duty bound in the interest of Nasarawa people, her progress and development which overrides our personal interests as a people. The decision to avail ourselves for the meeting was borne out of our share patriotism and earnest desire to move Nasarawa state forward”.

He said even though no resolution has been reached yet from the meeting with the Governor, political solutions as mechanisms of resolution were being explored to end the crisis.

Ogazi explained that the Governor has further assured of his neutrality on the matter until the final resolution of the crisis.

“Even though no resolution has been reached yet from our meeting with the Governor yesterday, political solutions as mechanisms of resolution are being explored to end the crisis. The governor has further assured of his neutrality on the matter until the final resolution of the crisis,” Ogazi explained.

He, however, apologised to the citizens of Nasarawa State for the negative impact of this Assembly crisis on governance and development which is needless.

He promised the people to be rest assured that they will not be brought to any form of compromise and will ensure that only the right measures are adopted in resolving this crisis.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE