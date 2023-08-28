Nasarawa State House of Assembly has confirmed Ibrahim Uthman Angbolo as Commissioner and member of the state executive council.

Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced this after Angbolo appeared for screening during the House proceedings.

Recall that a commissioner nominee, Haruna Musa from Nassarawa Eggon LGA, did not appear for the screening of 17 nominees sent to the house last month by Gov. Sule, saying he was indisposed. Angbolo’s nomination is a replacement for Musa.

The 16 commissioner nominees were screened by the state assembly and later sworn in by Gov. Sule as members of the state executive council.

The Speaker, while congratulating the nominee, urged him to key into the vision of Gov. Abdullahi Sule for development to thrive in the state.

“We hereby confirm the nomination of Ibrahim Uthman Angbolo as commissioner and member of the state executive council,” he said.

Abdullahi also urged the commissioner nominee to add value to the administration of Gov. Sule and live above board while discharging his duties.

The Speaker directed the Clerk to communicate the House resolution to Gov. Sule for his further action.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Mohammed Adamu Omadefu (APC-Keana), moved a motion for the confirmation of the commissioner nominee, which was seconded by the House Minority Leader, Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba (PDP-Obi 11).

The House unanimously screened and confirmed the commissioner nominee.

Also, the House has confirmed the nomination of Aliyu Mohammed Gayam from Lafia LGA and Hon. Samuel Tsebe from Akwanga LGA as permanent members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).





The House also confirmed the reappointment of Abdullahi Umar Waziri from Doma LGA and Abdullahi Mustapha Aliyu from Awe LGA as permanent members of the Local Government Service Commission.

Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced their confirmations during the House proceedings in Lafia.

The Speaker congratulated them and wished them well in their respective offices.

He then directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to Gov. Sule for further necessary action.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Mohammed Adamu Omadefu (APC-Keana), moved a motion for the confirmation of permanent members of NASIEC and and Local Government Service Commission, respectively, and it was seconded by the House Minority Leader, Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba (PDP–Obi 11).

After all the members who represented the appointees at the House testified in their favour, the House unanimously screened and confirmed them.

