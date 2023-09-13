The Nasarawa state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have traded words over the Tribunal sitting.

The Nasarawa state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has asked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to allow the election petition tribunal sitting in Lafia to do its job without pre-emptive and unruly interruption from the PDP.

The state chairman of APC, Aliyu Bello, started this Wednesday night in Lafia while reacting to allegations that some officials of the state were planning to disrupt the tribunal sitting in Lafia on Thursday.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Nasarawa chapter had earlier raised serious alarm over a plot by some persons alleged to be Nasarawa state government officials to disrupt the governorship election petition tribunal’s closing argument of counsels on Thursday in Lafia.

The PDP state chairman, Chief Francis Orogu, raised the alarm on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Lafia, the state capital.





“As a responsible party, we have notified the security agents to take necessary steps in order to forestall any chaos on Thursday in Lafia.

“We urge all Persons who are nursing the intention plans to parade themselves as mastermind to allow a peaceful process of the law in the state.

But reacting to the allegations, Aliyu Bello said since the PDP lost the March 18th governorship election, the party has continued to blame other people for their political misfortune.

The APC chairman explained that recently, the opposition party made a similar allegation against the revered traditional rulers in the State, accusing them of trying to interfere with the proceedings of the tribunal, which have since been proved wrong.

“Hon. Francis Orogu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should allow the tribunal to carry out its duties without any form of pre-emptive and unruly interruption. We are not unaware of their media conspiracies aimed at undermining the integrity of the process at the tribunal.

“But as a party, we remain undeterred by the antics of a sinking political party that has been roundly defeated over the years. May we state without any equivocation that the PDP is suffering from defeatist syndrome as it is imminent going by recent pronouncement at the presidential election petition tribunal, which has elicited most deficiencies in their pieces of evidence from their witnesses.

