Nasarawa APC chairman was assassinated ―Police

As the killing of the Nasarawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Philip Shekwo, continues to generate outrage, the Nigerian Police Force said he was assassinated due to the manner he was killed.

The Nasarawa State police commissioner, Mr Bola Longe, who narrated the circumstances that led to the kidnap and eventual murder of Shekwo on Sunday morning around his residence at Kurikyo Road, Bukan Sidi, in Lafia, said it was not all about kidnapping but a clear case of assassination.

He said: “From what we have seen since yesterday and the intensity of bullet marks on the wall of the house and the forceful gaining of entrance into the house proved that it was much more than kidnapping.

“His body was found with gunshot wounds near his house. Normally, when kidnapping is carried out, it is for profit-making. But this has shown that within a twinkle of an eye, the man was killed, no demand was made whatsoever.

“I believed it was an assassination. But that, notwithstanding, we are going to carry out an exhaustive investigation that will give us a clue to what actually happened. But for now, I believed it was an assassination.”

Reacting to the killing Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said he received the news of the death of the chairman with great shock and described it as inhuman, traumatic and shattering.

Governor Sule in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra made available to newsmen in Lafia said the state was devastated by the gruesome murder of the APC State chairman by unknown gunmen in the state.

According to the governor, “We received with great shock and bewilderment the killing of the Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Philip Tatari Shekwo in the hands of yet to be identified gunmen who forcefully gained entrance into his residence last night.

“I am personally traumatized by this gruesome and inhuman act that has left me, late Shekwo’s family members, the APC family and indeed all well-meaning people shattered.”

Governor Sule who prayed God to give peace to the family of the late Shekwo noted the party chairman whose life has been cut short was a great husband, a statesman, peaceful gentleman and loyal party man.

While assuring that all the perpetrators of this dastard act will not go scot-free announced that investigations have already commenced by the security apparatus that will do all it takes to hunt down the criminals and bring them to justice.

“This killing has further our resolve to deploy every resource to fight crime and criminality and secure our people and their property. I urge all to remain resilient as we fight those who are bent on instilling fear in us and alter the restored peace in our state,” Sule stated.

