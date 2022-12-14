NAS takes medical outreach to Ugbodu in Delta

Niger Delta
By Alphonsus Agborh | Asaba
A nurse attending to a patient, Mr Godwin Amankwe at the medical outreach organised by the National Association of Seadogs for the people Ugbodu in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. Photo: Alphonsus Agborh

There was excitement  in  the agrarian  Yoruba speaking community of Ugbodu  in Aniocha North Local Government Areal of Delta State, as  residents turned out in large numbers to receive free medical treatment of various ailments.

The National Association of Seadogs,   otherwise known as Pyrates Confraternity, had visited the community with its medical outreach as part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the association.

Free healthcare services ranging from childhood diseases, hypertension, diabetes, body pains, ulcer, malaria, fungal infections, eye test, dental care, blood pressure, among others were carried out.

Assorted drugs were donated to the community’s health centre, venue of the programme.

The traditional ruler of Ugbodu,  Oloza Ayo Isinyemeze flanked by some of his chiefs at the occasion, commended the Seadogs for the outreach  to his subjects, saying the gesture will go a long way to improve the health challenges of the people .

A retired civil servant, Mr. Luke Efeoha, who was treated for eye related diseases said that such exercise was overdue in the community, as most people who got treated might not have the financial muscle to afford the treatment, urging the association not to relent in extending the services to neighbouring communities.

Matron of the health centre, Mrs Mercy  Ike, described the  donation of drugs to the centre as rare  and worthy of emulation, stating that the drugs  were  not only of high quality but enough to serve the facility for long.


She said that diabetes and high blood pressure topped the charts of challenges among the health seekers.

Speaking at the programme earlier, the Asaba chapter President of NAS, Emeka Okolo, said the  aim of the  medical outreach, tagged “weekend of the Contract’s service to humanity” carried out simultaneously in all chapters across the country, was  to reach a significant population of Nigerians who need medical attention.

The vice president of the group, Mr Moses Agwere,  said  Ugbodu was chosen after a survey was carried out  showing that the people were in dire need of medical services, adding that NAS opted for health instead of food items  as “it is only when one is well that he or she will think of food.”

