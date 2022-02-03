NAS donates books to Delta school, condemns bullying

A Nigerian charitable and humanitarian organisation, National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has condemned in its entirety bullying of any form even as it urged the Federal Government to take actions that can eliminate the scourge to the barest minimum.

The association’s chairman of the association in Asaba, Delta State, Engineer Emeka Okolie made the condemnation while presenting cartons of English and Mathematics books to the junior students of Adaigbo mixed secondary school, Ogwashi Uku in Aniocha South Council Area, recently.

The donation of the books, according to the chairman, was to commemorate the International Day of Education.

Engineer Okolie said bullying had been a serious impediment to education and as such, governments at all levels should be prompt in dealing with the ugly trend.

He charged victims of bullying to speak up so as to avoid casualty of any sort.

The chairman admonished the students of the school to take their studies seriously and always be mindful that they are the leaders of tomorrow.

The Asaba branch of the association, as part of its social responsibility, had in November 2021 installed marker board at Imobi Secondary School Agbor.

It had also commissioned a borehole at Azagba Ogwashi while it also carried out diabetes and blood test at Okpanam.

Receiving the books, the principal of the school, Mrs Joy Nwagbo, commended the association for the donation.

