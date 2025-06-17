NARTO, PTD loading suspension: ‘No going back on N12,500 E-Call-up fee,’ Lagos govt insists

…as cargoes trapped at Lekki Port

…Truckers say fees too high

The Lagos State Government has refused to back down on the N12,500 electronic call-up fee for trucks on the Lekki-Epe corridor, despite protests from truckers.

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD) have suspended loading operations at Lekki Port and the Dangote Refinery over the fee.

“We have not declared a strike action. We have only suspended loading operations at both Lekki Port and the Dangote Refinery because the N12,500 being charged per truck by the Lagos State Government is on the high side,” said Yusuf Lawal Othman, National President of NARTO.

“We support the electronic call-up system but the amount can be lowered. N12,500 per truck is too much. While the suspension of operation is on, we are currently meeting with the Lagos State Government officials to arrive at a reasonable amount,” Othman added.

However, the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation Spokesperson, Mrs. Bolanle Ogunlola, insisted that there is no going back on the electronic call-up system enforcement.

“The reality is that road users have started experiencing eight to 10 hours on Lekki-Epe Corridor. The electronic Call-Up System will regulate and normalise the traffic challenges. We urged the various transport unions; NARTO and IPMA to wilfully comply. It is in the interest of all and sundry.”

When reminded that the transport unions kicked against the N12,500 levy, Ogunlola explained that the fee was reduced to that amount from N30,000 per truck.

“Deliberations on the electronic call-up system didn’t start today. It has been ongoing for the past two years. Initially, the fee to be charged was N30,000 per truck, but after negotiations with the various truckers unions, it was reduced to N12,500.”

“There is no going back on that amount because it was jointly agreed between the State Government and the various transport unions. That price has come to stay,” Ogunlola stated.

As a result of the suspension, many cargoes are currently trapped at the $19.5bn Dangote Petrochemicals Refinery and the $1.5bn Lekki Deep seaport. Many truckers and petroleum tanker drivers have left their trucks on the road, refusing to go for loading operations.