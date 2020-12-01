Narrow escape as gunmen in police camouflage waylay queen, shoot police orderly in Delta

The queen of the Ughelli kingdom, Queen Rachael Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III and her police orderly, Monday, escaped death by the whiskers as gunmen waylaid their vehicle and shot the cop in the hand.

It was gathered that the assailants, who were dressed in police camouflage, ambushed the duo in front of the palace along Isoko Road in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State at about 4:00 p.m.

The queen was said to be returning from a bank where she had gone for a financial transaction when she was waylaid at the palace and her police orderly, Inspector Bello Chinye, said to be attached to the palace, was shot in the hand.

“From the information made available to us, the gunmen who were dressed in police camouflage cardigan double-crossed the car conveying the queen and ordered the driver to open the door and come down.

“While the driver was questioning the gunmen what he might have done thinking they were policemen, a police inspector on guard at the palace came to the scene and tried to know what was going on.

“It was at this point that the gunmen, upon sighting the policeman, opened fire on him and in the hand. It was during the melee that ensued that the queen also ran into the palace for safety while the hoodlums quickly fled the scene,” a source, who witnessed the incident, narrated.

Following insinuations that it was a kidnap attempt on the queen, a security source from the Ughelli Police Area Command, however, debunked the narrative, saying it was a random armed robbery incident.

When contacted, the Ughelli monarch, HRM Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III, confirmed the incident, reiterating that his police orderly was shot in his right hand during the foiled attack.

According to him, the entire kingdom would have been thrown into a mourning mood if not for the love of God for his kingdom.

