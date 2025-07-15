NARPON begs Tinubu, IGP Egbetokun to address NPF pensioners’ plights

THE National Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (NARPON), formerly known as the Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (ARPON), has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to urgently address the challenges facing the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with regard to the new pension scheme and salary structure for serving and retired officers.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police and President of NARPON, Comrade Paul O. Ochonu, stated that the purpose of the briefing was to highlight critical issues concerning the association’s new trade union status, the welfare of its members under both the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) and the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), and the general service conditions of serving police officers.

He noted: “We wish to inform the public that police retirees, who formerly operated under the umbrella of ARPON, have now organized themselves into a trade union—NARPON—officially registered on January 16, 2025. The union received its Certificate of Registration on April 17, 2025.”

He highlighted that the NARPON has been formally affiliated with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), following the NLC’s Central Working Committee meeting held on July 4, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Ochonu expressed deep concern over the growing agitation and planned peaceful protests by retired police officers, who feel sidelined by the government’s failure to address long-standing injustices. “The central issue is the imposition of the Contributory Pension Scheme on the Nigeria Police Force, while the Armed Forces, DSS, and NIA have been exempted. This disparity is unfair and unacceptable,” he said.

He decried the poor funding of the NPF, meager salaries for serving officers, and the unsustainable pension payments for retirees after decades of service. “How do we justify rewarding someone who risks their life daily with a pension of ₦60,000 or 75,000 after 35 years of service?” he asked.

We are confident that Mr. President, under his Renewed Hope Agenda, will implement a Pension Scheme that reflects national appreciation for the service and sacrifices of police officers.”

He also called on the federal government to urgently enhance the salary structure for serving NPF personnel, noting the link between poor wages and the low amounts being contributed to the Retirement Savings Account (RSA).

“Since 2007, officers have been contributing to their pension under the CPS. But because of low salaries, their retirement savings are extremely poor, leading to low monthly pension payments after retirement. Some are paid as little as N60,000–N75,000 monthly,” he explained.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police and general secretary of NARPON, Comrade Sunday F. Chukwurah, acknowledged that the federal government may be making efforts, including a bill reportedly sent to the National Assembly, to address arrears and other pension-related issues. However, he emphasized that these reforms must be expedited.

“For example, as a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, I receive N129,000 monthly. Recently, N32,000 was added as arrears, bringing it to about N161,000. Commissioners of Police receive only slightly more. Even those on the Defined Benefits Scheme are struggling,” he said.

On the matter of exiting the CPS, Ochonu said, “We have no authority to influence that decision. It is up to the federal government to amend the Pension Reform Act through the National Assembly.”

He added: “The Inspector-General of Police is aware of our concerns and has made proposals to the government. We know steps are being taken, and we urge patience.”

In his final appeal, he called on the federal government to break its silence and clearly communicate its plans to the public: “The silence is fueling unrest. The government must speak up and reassure retirees and serving officers alike. Let the public know what is being done. We urge restraint, not protest.”

