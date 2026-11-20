The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the payment of outstanding arrears owed to healthcare workers, some of which had remained unpaid for more than seven years.

The National President of NARD, Dr Ogar Emmanuel Idoko, gave the commendation during a media engagement, describing the payment as a demonstration of goodwill and a significant step towards addressing longstanding welfare concerns in the health sector.

Idoko said healthcare workers across the country were pleased with the development, expressing appreciation to the President for responding to concerns that had persisted for several years.

He, however, stressed the need for sustained engagement between the Federal Government and health sector stakeholders to address other welfare challenges and improve working conditions for healthcare professionals.

The NARD president reaffirmed the association’s commitment to constructive engagement with the government, noting that sustained collaboration was essential to improving the welfare of resident doctors, strengthening the healthcare system and ensuring better working conditions for all health workers.

He said the association would continue to pursue actionable advocacy and reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system.