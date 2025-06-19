NARD defends doctors’ role in Nigeria’s healthcare system

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has strongly defended the role of doctors in the healthcare system, responding to claims made by the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN).

NARD in a statement jointly signed by the President, Dr Osundara Tope, and Secretary General, Dr Odunbaku Kazeem Oluwasola and made available to Tribune Online said the ACPN’s allegations were “frivolous” and “abhorrent.”

He added, “We are in receipt of a news item making the round that indicted Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) of being frivolously audacious within Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“Let it be very clear to ACPN that NARD holds no grudges and has not been appointed overseer in any matter but NARD will candidly make her perspective in health care matters known because we are essential stakeholders just like the community of pharmacists.”

Tope also criticised the ACPN’s use of certain phrases, such as “culture of fascism” and “incomprehensible dominance of an overpampered group of civil servants,” saying they were “abhorrent and loathsome.”

He added that if the ACPN was referring to Nigerian doctors, they might need “medication to whatever that is causing them chasm of pain,” which NARD would “readily provide.”

The NARD president stressed that doctors have not encroached on other healthcare professions, but rather, it is other groups that have been making “repulsive utterances” and “statements of attack” against Nigerian doctors.

NARD cited studies showing that physician-led hospitals have better patient outcomes, including lower mortality rates and higher patient satisfaction. “Physician-led hospitals have lower mortality rates and higher patient satisfaction,” Tope said, referencing a study by Florian Kaiser et al.

The NARD president called for a holistic approach to addressing healthcare matters, emphasising the need for altruism in decision-making.

“We also appeal to the parent ministry of Health to be holistic in approach…and be altruistic in addressing matters that bother on welfare of health workers in Nigeria,” he said.

Tope expressed trust in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Health Initiative and appealed for the payment of 7 months’ CONMESS arrears and consequential adjustment of minimum wage for health workers.

“We trust that the concerns of health workers are part of your priority…We believe that our 7 months CONMESS arrears together with consequential adjustment of minimum wage on our salary structure are what will be done before the end of June 2025,” he said.

