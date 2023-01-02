NAR honours FadeyiLagos with ‘Best Spotlight Talent Manager’ award

For over a decade, Fadeyi Oluwatosin, widely known as FadeyiLagos has been a popular name within the Nigerian entertainment scene.

Honoured on the 30th of October by Nigeria Achievers Awards as Best Spotlight Talent Manager, Fadeyi Lagos, according to the organisers exemplified the calibre of backend executives that ensure that the public is introduced to some of their favourite music prodigy and talents.

Fadeyi runs FLPRO Limited, a fast-growing company that attends to the task of talent discovery and amplification. Located in Surulere, one of Afrobeat’s most famed breeding grounds, Fadeyi has worked with industry talents like Niniola, Clarence Peters, Akin Alabi, Busiswa, Sesan, Lady Du and Oskido to name a few.

Receiving his award at the Oriental Hotel, Fedeyi Lagos is more reflective than celebratory, “I think to get awards are great, but what matters more is using that as a springboard to achieve even more’’ he intones.

Fadeyi Lagos grew up in Lagos. Amidst the hustle and bustle of Nigeria’s most famed city, he created a path for himself by investing in talents even before the globalisation of music and entertainment in Nigeria.

A frontrunner of the now coveted Afrobeats movement, FadeyiLagos has taken advantage of his experience and network to launch and sustain some of the industry’s brightest stars. He says of his motivation and drive; ‘‘I find satisfaction in seeing people reach the zenith of their potential. We are at the epicentre of African music here in Lagos and in Nigeria. We must find as many gems as possible, polish them till they become their brightest, and then gift them to the world. This is my motivation’’.

The Nigerian Achievers Awards recognises the best of the entertainment industry. Also set to be named ‘Africa’s Most Promising Talent Manager of the Year’ by Africa Honorary Award, Fadeyi Oluwatosin has been a shining light aiding the ascent of the industry’s biggest stars.