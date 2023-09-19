SOME selected farmers across Lagos State are currently being trained on the use of modern techniques for improved and effective farming by the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), in collaboration with Arajek Multi Services Limited.

The training workshop is ongoing at Cooperative Lecture Room, Johnson Agiri Cooperative Complex, beside Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority, Old Abeokuta Road, Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.

Participants are being trained on land preparation, planting, weeding, spraying, harvesting, processing, marketing, as well as the use of modern equipment for farming.

In his welcome address, chairman, Arajek Multi Services Ltd, Mr Rahman Idris, stressed the importance of agriculture in addressing food security, employment, contribution to gross domestic product and wealth creation.

He observed that almost 65 to 75 percent of Nigerians are engaged in agricultural activities.

He, therefore, urged the participants to cooperate with the resource persons in order to achieve the set objectives of the workshop.

The training consultant, Dr. Yemi Popoola, appreciated the efforts of the NAQS in taking agriculture to next level of achievements in Nigeria, adding that the workshop is one of the intervention of NAQS to give back to the society in area of agricultural empowerment.

He also commended the facilitator of the project, Honourable Kolapo Osunsanya, for his efforts in making the training workshop a reality.

He said agriculture was the major foreign exchange earner in the 60s in Nigeria before the discovery of Petroleum and advised the participants to take the training very serious and make sure they pay rapt attention throughout the seesions.

The Comptroller General of NAQS, Dr. Vincent Isegbe who was represented at the event while welcoming participants to the training workshop urged them to make judicious use of the knowledge acquired during the training so as not to make the time spent attending the programme be a wasted one.

The participants expressed delight and lauded the organisers of the training for remembering the farmers at this period.





