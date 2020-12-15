NAQS collaborate with ECOWAS, USDA, UMAP to train plant quarantine inspectors

INSPECTOR of the Nigeria Plant Quarantine Department have received intensive training on the modalities of their operations, particularly on the best practices for plant quarantine operation.

The training was collaboratively organised by the University of Missouri Assistance Program (UMAP), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the NPPO/IPPC of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), including the support of the United States Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA-FAS).

Themed: “Use of the Harmonized Phytosanitary Inspection and Decision-Making Guide”, the 3-day training held last week at the NAQS training center in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Similar training workshops were earlier held in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, and the Republic of Benin, for their individual countries’ plant quarantine inspectors.

The initiative was dedicated to supporting West Africa’s NPPO’s Taskforce, to disseminate and test the applicability of the harmonised Guide, to promote best practices in the conduct of plant quarantine operations in the region.

It was in line with the USDA-FAS and USDA-APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) continued efforts to help West African countries’ plant quarantine systems meet international standards and promote safe trade.

The agenda of the training included the presentation and discussion of two main sections of the Guide (Inspection procedures at Import and Export), and the simulation exercises with practical demonstrations of Phytosanitary inspection, including pest detection and identification at the laboratory.

The Ibadan training was facilitated by Mr Ademu Aminu Ocheje, of the Nigeria Plant Quarantine Department, with the assistance of Dr B. Gnonlonfin of the ECOWAS Commission and Dr C.S. Fall, consultant to USDA, who also doubles as an Entomology expert.

Oyo State Head of NAQS Post Entry Diagnostic and Surveillance Station, Ibadan, Mr A.O. Ogunfunmilayo, coordinated the practical field and laboratory training for participants.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another increase. Tribune Online analysis also shows that the 1,607 new confirmed cases are higher than those recorded the previous week (November 29 – December 5) where the country recorded 1,102 cases…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

it is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…