NAPTIP, Immigrations rescue 9 Liberians, 6 Nigerians in Kano

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued nine Liberians and six Nigerians from human traffickers in Kano.

Speaking with pressmen on Wednesday, NAPTIP’s Northwest Zonal Commander in charge of Kano, Abdullahi Babale, disclosed that the victims were apprehended by operatives of the NIS, in Kano State and handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation.

According to him, the victims were Liberian citizens comprising five females and four males.

He added that “Our investigation revealed that their journey was influenced by someone, who once travelled to Agadez, Niger Republic and received an empowerment package from International Organisation for Migration.”

He noted that the agency had embarked on an in-depth investigation into the case, to bring the perpetrators to justice and reunite the victims with their families.

He further disclosed that the NAPTIP had rescued six victims of human trafficking and arrested one suspected of facilitating an illegal trip to Kano.

He said that the “Person led the victims to also receive the same empowerment package in Agadez, and return to Liberia through Kano.”

Reports indicate that operatives of the agency rescued the victims at Kwanar Madugu in Ungogo local government area of Kano, on their way to Libya through Kano.

He however stated that “The victims, two females, and four males while the suspected facilitator of the trip is also a male, and an investigation reveals that they are indigenes of Edo state on their way to Libya for exploitative labour.”

