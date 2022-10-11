NAPTIP express worries over activities of human traffickers in Anambra

The Anambra State Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Mrs Judith lbadin, says, the life of an average Anambra child is being threatened by human traffickers, whose nefarious activities are taking a new dimension in the state.

Ibadan, who disclosed this at the state Secretariat, Awka, on Tuesday, said that Traffickers recruit young girls from the locality for prostitution in foreign countries, while illegal migration is on the high side.

She also listed harvesting of organs and selling of babies, constant defilement of underaged girls by relations as some of the evil practices that have become the order of the day.

She explained that the aim for inaugurating the state Taskforce on Human Trafficking in 2020 was to replicate and domesticate at the state level the success attained at the national level, the fight against Human Trafficking, which she described as a global concern.

The State NAPTIP Commander called on stakeholders to show commitment, stressing that the training of members will equip them to face the challenges in the discharge of their duties.

She said the work plan of the Taskforce team for 2022- 2023 is waiting for approval from the Anambra State Government.

