NAPTIP apprehends 49-year-old woman for abducting twins in Benue

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP) has arrested a woman, Mrs Augustina Ikyor, for adopting twins in Benue.

The 49-year-old woman was said to have deceived the mother of the twins disguising to be assisting her and went away with the babies.

The Zonal Commander, Bai Gloria Iveren, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Makurdi.

“We received a complaint from a distressed 22-year-old mother of twins who alleged that her twin babies about two months old were deceitfully taken from her by a woman she barely knew.

“She stated the woman had previously demanded she sells off her twin babies since she had been thrown out of where she was staying.

“Although she rejected the offer but under the guise of assisting her, the woman took the twins from her to an unknown destination.

“A tactical team of operatives from the command were immediately detailed to handle the matter and in a swift sting operation, one Mrs Augustina Ikyor, 49 years old was arrested and the twin babies (a boy and girl) were rescued. The mother and babies are currently in safe custody,” the statement read in parts.

Iveren said that investigation is ongoing to ascertain the level of involvement and unravel other accomplices and she called on the public to be on the lookout for people who lure young girls, mostly single mothers, to sell their newborn babies under the guise of “assistance.”

