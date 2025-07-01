NAPTIP alerts INTERPOL, places Speed Darlington on watchlist

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has placed Nigerian entertainer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, on an international watch list and alerted INTERPOL over allegations of unlawful conduct involving a minor.

The agency’s action follows a viral video in which the singer allegedly confessed to engaging in inappropriate relations with a 15-year-old girl.

Despite multiple summonses, Speed Darlington failed to appear before the agency, prompting collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and INTERPOL.

“We have put all of them on procedural notice so that wherever they see him, they can take action,” said NAPTIP’s Chief Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye. “We have given him enough opportunity.”

“We are working to limit his access to people, wherever he may be hiding, because he is alleged to be a dangerous individual. He has openly admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl, and as recently as yesterday, he confessed to raping a 15-year-old.

“We call on any country where he is hiding to place him under surveillance, arrest him, and hand him over to the appropriate authorities. He is alleged to be an extremely dangerous man who must be removed from society,” he added.

In a defiant video response, Speed Darlington dismissed the allegations, saying:

“I’m not coming. Did you hear me? I’m not coming. I have not committed any crime. All I did was speak. Irresponsible talk is not a crime.”

He further challenged the agency’s evidence:

“Where is your evidence? Who is your complainant? You want to use me to collect social media clout. ‘Hey, look at us. We are doing our job. We summoned a celebrity and he came.’”

The singer also demanded compensation for any appearance:

“₦2.5 million is what I charge for appearance. You want to pay me ₦2.5 million plus round-trip tickets for me and my PA? Because I call that appearance.”

NAPTIP had declared him wanted on June 27 for alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking, citing his refusal to honor invitations issued after the controversial livestream.

The agency warned that his comments, if verified, could constitute violations of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 and the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Speed Darlington, however, insisted the video was a publicity stunt:

“There’s no crime. All I did was try to trend. You have nothing. So me coming there is a waste of my time.”

He also threatened legal action:

“Honestly, I go sue una for defamation of character, for spoiling my name because you have no evidence.”

