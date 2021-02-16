NAPTIB investigates 375 cases, rescues 53, secures 45 convictions in Benue

The director-general of National Agency for Prohibition of Traffic In Persons (NAPTIB), Mrs Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, on Tuesday, said that the agency has investigated 375 cases of human trafficking in Benue State.

Speaking during the inauguration of Taskforce against human trafficking, the DG also said that 53 victims were rescued and 45 convictions secured since 2013, the agency opened an office in Makurdi.

She applauded the Benue State government for being instrumental to the success story of the agency.

Mrs Suleiman-Ibrahim added that 66 Benue indigenes were rescued at the height of COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

She said that the inauguration of State Task Forces on human trafficking was essential to ensure adequate sensitization at the grassroots and among vulnerable groups.

The DG said the Task Force will help in providing services and support to victims who have been rescued and returned, as well as information sharing and law enforcement.

She said that the vision of the agency was to salvage the future of Nigerians, especially women, children and youths and to safeguard the fundamental human rights of everyone.

“As well as sustain to seal all activities that will see to the empowerment of our teeming youths, thereby preventing them from the contemplation of leaving the country for greener pastures.”

Also at the inauguration, the representative of Chief of Mission, International Organization for Migration, Beta Nguvulu, said that the organisation had facilitated the return of over 21,000 Migrants across countries including Nigeria, saying 76 of the victims were from Benue State.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu and inaugurated the Task Force described the rate of human trafficking in Nigeria as embarrassing, adding that it was unfortunate that Benue is among the endemic state for human trafficking.