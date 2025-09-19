NAPTAN, parents decry extraneous resumption demands by unity schools

Many parents and students have raised concerns over what they described as “exploitative and extraneous demands” by Unity Colleges as part of resumption requirements.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, they said students were being asked to bring items unrelated to learning.

According to them, schools issued resumption lists demanding supplies such as reams of A4 paper, bottles of marker ink, refillable markers, mops, detergents, air fresheners, cobweb removers, and other cleaning agents before students could be admitted into classrooms.

The parents argued that the demands placed unnecessary financial pressure on families already dealing with rising living costs. At the Federal Government Boys College (FGBC), Garki, for example, students were required to provide a ream of paper, detergent, cleaning agents, markers, brooms, mop, Dettol, Izal, cobweb remover, and air freshener as part of their resumption checklist.

They maintained that these requirements were exploitative, arbitrary, and not officially approved by the Federal Ministry of Education. Some parents, who preferred anonymity, said the practice had become “unacceptable, exploitative and fraudulent.”

“I just keep wondering when it has become the duty of parents to buy markers, reams of paper etc. God is watching them,” a parent said.

Another parent, Mercy, urged the Minister of Education to investigate Unity Colleges before the new academic calendar begins. “We are being forced to contribute to teaching and cleaning materials that should ordinarily be the responsibility of the government. How do you justify asking every child to bring a ream of paper and markers when the school already collected administrative charges?” she asked.

Mr. Victor Istifanus, another parent and civil servant, described the practice as “a creeping commercialisation” of Unity Colleges. He called for urgent government intervention, saying such demands undermine public trust and defeat the purpose for which the schools were established.

The National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) also condemned the practice. Its National President, Prof. Boniface Odeh, warned that it posed a threat to access and equity in education. “These demands place an undue burden on parents and undermine the very principles of accessible education for which the Unity Colleges were established,” he said.

He further alleged that corruption, mismanagement, and extortion were spreading in Unity Colleges, with some parents reportedly paying as much as ₦600,000 to secure admission despite merit-based eligibility. Odeh urged the federal government to enforce adherence to approved fee guidelines, ensure transparency in PTA funds, and protect students from victimisation when parents speak out.

“The original mission of Unity Colleges to provide accessible and quality education must be restored. As NAPTAN, we will continue to advocate for parents’ rights and push for reforms that strengthen transparency, accountability, and equity in our educational institutions,” he said.

Parents of students in other schools said the issue was not unique to Unity Colleges. A parent in Kaduna reported that JSS1 students of Rhoda Academy were asked to provide A4 paper, a hoe, and tissue paper. In Abuja, Mrs. Patience Dairu, whose child attends St. Andrews Nursery and Primary School, said that in addition to high fees of ₦133,000 per term, the school still demanded soap, tissue paper, and levies such as ₦15,000 for a Christmas party.

Some students also expressed their frustration, saying they were threatened with being barred from resuming if they failed to bring the items. “Some of us have been told we won’t be allowed to resume unless we bring these items. It makes us feel like we are being punished for things that don’t even concern us,” a JSS2 student said.

Education stakeholders who spoke to NAN cautioned that the practice could widen inequality and discourage learning. They urged proprietors to review their resumption policies and called on regulators to ensure that demands are limited to items strictly related to academics.

