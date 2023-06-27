The National Association of Professional Divers (NAPROD) has congratulated the newly inaugurated Governor of Delta State, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori following his victory at the recent gubernatorial elections.

NAPROD made this commendation on Tuesday in a congratulatory message addressed to Governor Oborevwori signed by the Chief Inspector of Diving, Nigeria, Comrade Julius Ugwala and the Chairman, NAPROD Delta State, Comrade Silas Michael Idike.

The association assured the Delta State Governor of its support in all activities in relation to diving and other socio-economic development in the State.

Part of the statement read; “On behalf of the members of National Association of Professional Divers (NAPROD) Delta State Chapter. The Chief Inspector of Diving, Delta State Chairman and the entire Delta State Divers congratulate you on your victory on the March 18th governorship election.”

“Your victory is no doubt an attestation of confidence and trust the people of Delta have in you as a committed and dedicated visionary leader who will take Delta State to greater heights.”

NAPROD is the Association of Professional Divers in Nigeria focused on ensuring safe dives and enforcing compliance to the 2018 Diving at Work regulation