The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has concluded plans to partner with the Federal and some state governments to build decent and affordable houses for interested members across the country.

The National President of NAPPS, Yomi Otubela, made this disclosure at a virtual training workshop organised by the association in conjunction with the UK-based Afrikindness, a non-profit public-benefit organisation, for members and other educators.

He said the housing project is in the form of an intervention drive by NAPPS using its National Multipurpose Cooperative Society as a platform to achieve the dream.

He explained that the dearth of decent housing facilities being experienced in the country by many Nigerians including the educators across states of the federation need to be addressed, hence NAPPS intervention in this regard for members.

According to him, it is expected that the housing scheme would ease the decent accommodation burden confronting many educators particularly in the private sector in the country.

He said the houses would be moderate and decent and built across many states and local government areas so as to reach all the interested members of NAPPS and other educators who are spread across the country.

Speaking about the training, Otubela commended Afrikindness for offering their expertise to Nigerian educators.

He said the focus of the workshop, which is about how teachers could make their teaching not only inclusive but also effective for all categories of learners, especially children with special needs, has made it an eye opener.

He said he is optimistic that participants would make good use of the knowledge gained to improve on their service delivery thereafter.

He said there is nothing better than to adequately invest in children education, adding that is the right way to secure their future and that of the country.

Otubela, however, thanked Afrikindness for the training and pointed out that, NAPPS is looking forward for more collaboration on issues that would further impact Nigerian children and their education





Delivering their lectures separately online, the trio of Maleeha Ather, Alice Crawford and Sophia Ovonlen, all from Afrikindness, explained how important it is for every child to have a sense of belonging in class with their peers notwithstanding their health conditions and assimmilation ability.

They said no child whether fast or low learner or from one religion background or social status or on the basis of colour, gender or age should be left out in scheme of activities in class as every child with the right and timely support has potential to thrive and succeed in life.

They said teachers must therefore respect diversity in their students and make classes inclusive and allow also their students to express their opinions on issues that concern them.

They said that is the best way to have effective learning and produce total students for societal development in any polity.

