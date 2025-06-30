NAPAIS South-West inaugurates new executives

The National Association of Proprietors of Arabic and Islamic Schools (NAPAIS) in Southwest Nigeria has inaugurated a new set of executives to pilot the affairs of the association in the region.

The new officials were elected and inaugurated during its first biannual congress for the year 2025 held in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The congress with the theme ‘Arabic and Islamic Schools: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ had participants including education stakeholders, traditional rulers, Islamic scholars, government dignitaries, and proprietors of Arabic and Islamic institutions from all six states in the region.

The new executives include Oyo State: President/Chairman, Shaykh Muhammad Jamiu AbdulGafar, Secretary, NAPAIS Oyo State & Chairman, NAPAIS Southwest Vice Secretary: Shaykh Kamaldeen Abdul Azeez; Ekiti State, General Secretary: Shaykh Salahudeen Muftau, Assistant Financial Secretary: Shaykh Sulaiman Hassan Alao Olanase.

Osun State, Treasurer: Shaykh Abdullateef Yusuf Abajaoro, Vice President: Shaykh Ismail Onisabi; Ogun State, Financial Secretary: Shaykh AbdurRasheed Olabisi Sanni Muftiy of Ijebu Igbo Public Relations Officer II (P.R.O. 2): Shaykh Muhammad Jamiu Omotayo Ibrahim (Al-Fulaniy Adeyanju), Ondo State; Public Relations Officer I (P.R.O. 1): Shaykh Katayeyanjue Kamaldeen Adesina BnSambo

• Chief Whip I: Shaykh Muhammad Solihu Abiodun Olohunkemi. Other officers include state representatives for Ogun and Lagos, and further appointees for roles such as financial secretary, P.R.O. 2, chief whips, and auditor.

The congress featured a keynote lecture delivered by Professor Musa Abdu-Raheem of Ekiti State University, who offered a comprehensive historical and analytical insight into the evolution of Arabic and Islamic education in Nigeria.

Highlighting the current challenges, such as inadequate funding, globalisation, teacher shortages, and declining student interest, Professor Abdu-Raheem proposed forward-thinking reforms, including the integration of technology, vocational training, standardisation of curricula, and stronger policy support.

The don emphasised that with the right educational policies, Arabic and Islamic schools can contribute significantly to reducing out-of-school children and fostering national moral development.

In his remarks, the Chairman of AAIS Ekiti State, Shaykh Salahudeen Muftau, expressed appreciation to all participants and the planning committee for the success of the congress, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration in uplifting Arabic and Islamic education across the region.

Speaking on behalf of the new executives, the president, Jamiu AbdulGaffar, pledged innovative reforms, standardisation and professional support for school proprietors towards the preservation of Islamic moral values.

