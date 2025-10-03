NAPAIS felicitates Tinubu, Nigerians, urges dialogue in oil sector dispute

THE National Association of Proprietors of Arabic and Islamic Schools (NAPAIS) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and all Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 65th independence anniversary, expressing optimism that Nigeria is on the path to the greatness envisioned by its founding fathers.

In a statement signed by the NAPAIS president, Sheikh Muhammad-Jamiu Abdulgafar, and Secretary, Sheikh Muftau Salaudeen, the association urged citizens to embrace the country’s diversity as a source of strength for unity and progress.

Addressing the recent unrest in the oil and gas sector, NAPAIS appealed to the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and other relevant stakeholder, to engage in constructive dialogue in resolving ongoing disputes involving tanker drivers.

According to the association, the appeal became necessary in light of the disruptions caused by the standoff between the Dangote Refinery and NUPENG, which reportedly led to the shutdown of refineries and the blockade of fuel tankers, resulting in temporary hardship for ordinary Nigerians.

“Petrol remains a lifeline for Nigerians, for mobility, daily activities and businesses,” said Sheikh Abdulgafar, who called on all parties involved to sheathe their swords in the interest of lasting peace and industrial harmony.

NAPAIS commended the efforts of the Federal Government, particularly the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and the House of Representatives Committee on Downstream Petroleum, chaired by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, for their timely intervention in averting further fuel supply disruptions.

On matters of traditional leadership, Sheikh Abdulgafar commented on the ongoing supremacy dispute between two prominent Yoruba monarchs, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade.

He urged both royal fathers to set aside rivalry and prioritise the development of their respective domains, especially now that the President of the Federal Republic is from the South West.

“My advice to our revered monarchs is to compete in the area of development. Let them use their influence to attract projects and initiatives that will uplift their people and reduce poverty,” he said.

In another development, the NAPAIS president condemned reports of female students being barred from attending schools for wearing the hijab, particularly in Ilorin, a predominantly Muslim city.

Sheikh Abdulgafar described such actions as an affront to Islam and a violation of the constitutional right to education.

“Efforts are ongoing to engage the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to foster religious tolerance and mutual respect. Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, education is a right for all Nigerian children. Any act that undermines this policy amounts to opposing government objectives,” he stated.

On international affairs, the NAPAIS president praised countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, India, Canada and the United Kingdom for their recognition of the State of Palestine.

He called on the National Assembly to follow suit by supporting justice and global peace.

He urged Nigerian lawmakers to condemn the ongoing occupation and alleged annexation of Palestinian territories by the Israeli government, describing it as a path to ending genocide and promoting international justice.

