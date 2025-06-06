NAPAIS felicitates Tinubu, Muslims on Eid al-Adha, calls for peace, justice

THE National Association of Proprietors of Arabic and Islamic Schools (NAPAIS) has felicitated President Bola Tinubu and Muslims across the world on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha 1446 A.H.

NAPAIS also extended warm Eid greetings to the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa; the Registrar of the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), Professor Yahuza Imam; and the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education, Dr. Sani Idris, on the blessed festival of sacrifice.

In a message from Ibadan following a stakeholders’ meeting after a NBAIS summit, NAPAIS President, Sheikh Muhammadu-Jamiu Abdulgafar, urged the faithful to exemplify the lessons of devotion, total submission to Allah’s commandments and strong faith for a rewarding Eid-ul Adha 2025.

“NAPAIS congratulates Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Eid Mubarak. We pray Allah grants you unlimited happiness, uninterrupted peace and grace,” Abdulgafar said.

He also congratulated NAPAIS members nationwide on the celebration and called for intensive prayers for the success of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda to bring peace, progress and greater prosperity to Nigeria.

Sheikh Abdulgafar commended the NBAIS Registrar, Professor Yahuza Imam, for a successful workshop and stakeholders’ engagement held at the University of Ibadan, describing the initiative as “knowledge-enriching.”

The NAPAIS President appealed to President Tinubu and the National Assembly to support the global call for the recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state.

“We are soliciting the Federal Government’s support for a just world and passionately request the United Nations to recognise the two-state solution to end the wanton killings of innocent souls, including children, women and the elderly, and the displacement of Palestinians from their ancestral land,” he stated.

In the spirit of justice and fairness, the NAPAIS president also urged the Federal Government to call on the Israeli government to end the killings and inhumane treatment of Palestinians in Gaza and other occupied territories.

The association directed its members to hoist the Palestinian flag alongside the Nigerian flag in solidarity, ahead of the European activists’ convergence in Gaza to address the humanitarian aid crisis.

Domestically, Abdulgafar urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to stamp out corruption and profligacy in national life.

“As a way of imbibing the lessons of Eid-ul Adha, and for Nigeria to give meaning to June 12, the country’s Democracy Day, all hands must be on deck to achieve zero tolerance for this cankerworm.

“The fight against corruption must go beyond cosmetic agitation. Transparency and the prudent management of national resources should be prioritised in government,” he emphasised.

The association also encouraged lawmakers at state and national levels to become more accessible to their constituents for true and purposeful representation.

“Our lawmakers should give room for engagement and create avenues for dialogue on legislative assignments,” NAPAIS stated.

