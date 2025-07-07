NAOWA supports 120 widows of fallen heroes 

As part of activities marking the end of Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2025, the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) over the weekend supported 120 widows of fallen heroes in Kaduna

The association also commissioned a Crèche and Nursery School to the community .

Speaking on behalf of the President NAOWA, Mrs Mernan Femi Oluyede, the Deputy President, Mrs Bilkisu Ibrahim, described the projects as bold steps toward improving the welfare and education of children in military communities.

The initiative, led by the Chairperson NAOWA 1 Division Chapter, Mrs Ada Lander Saraso, featured the commissioning of two fully detached modern classroom blocks, a playground, and other child-friendly facilities. Also commissioned were two shuttle tricycles and a waiting shelter to ease pupils’ transport within the cantonment.

In addition to the school project, NAOWA extended humanitarian support to 120 widows of fallen heroes and conducted a medical outreach to over 300 beneficiaries, including wounded soldiers and pregnant women.

Mrs Oluyede reaffirmed NAOWA’s commitment to service, unity, and family support, thanking the Chief of Army Staff for his continuous backing.

In her remarks, Chairperson NAOWA 1 Division, Mrs Ada Lander Saraso, described the event as a significant milestone in the association’s commitment to improving the welfare of families within the military community.

She appreciated the NAOWA President, Mrs Mernan Femi Oluyede, praising her visionary leadership and support.

She also expressed gratitude to the President NAOWA for her continued commitment to the welfare of military families and thanked, the Chief of Army Staff and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army for their unwavering support towards the realization of the projects.

Highlights of the commissioning ceremony were, the commissioning and unveiling of the additional classrooms as well as the commissioning of the tricycles and shuttle shelter.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE