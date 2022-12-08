NAOWA donates training centre to Vasco VVF patients, orphanage home, hospitals in Sokoto

With its commitment to always identify with the needy and less privileged in society, the Nigerian Army Officers Wife Association (NAOWA) has constructed a vocational training centre for VesicoVaginal Fistula(VVF) patients in Sokoto.

The centre which was built inside Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital, Sokoto, is expected to train the rehabilitated patients in tailoring, and knighting among others so as to fasten their reintegration back into society.

The association apart from handing over the renovated building with equipment also constructed a solar power borehole as well as provided materials and cash to the admitted patients at the hospital.

Speaking in her remarks while inaugurating the building, the president of the association, Mrs Salamatu Faruk Yahaya, said her association believes in lifting up the standard of living of the vulnerable in society.

She said the association is building upon the legacies laid down by the founding leaders of the association established about 40 years ago.

Mrs Salamatu however urged the management of the hospital to make maximum use of the items so as to help in liberating the targeted victims.

Meanwhile, apart from the training centre and gifts to the VVF victims, the association also donated foodstuffs to ameliorate the suffering of the victims who have stayed long in the hospital.

The association also donated medical equipment at the state specialist hospital as well as gifts to some of the patients in the maternity wards.

Speaking while receiving the equipment, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Muhammad Inamme, commend NAOWA for the gesture.

He described the items donated as what the hospital is in need of at this auspicious time, saying it will go a long way to help the hospital.

“What makes this donation special is the fact that, unlike others, NAOWA approach us to ask for what exactly we needed in the hospital and it was exactly what we requested that was donated.

“For this reason, I on behalf of the management of this hospital and Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital sincerely appreciate your gesture and your support.”

The team also visited the state orphanage homes where it inaugurated another solar-powered borehole system as well as foodstuffs for the use of orphanage children.

NAOWA president, in her remarks, said the association has taken it upon itself to make such donations wherever the need arises across the country.





She maintained that upon many requests soliciting its support, only a few can be attended to due to the limitation of funds.

She, however, assured that the association will continue to prioritize the needs of the less privileged irrespective of where they come from across the country.

