NANTA seeks a push in partnership with Turkish Airlines

THE National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) is in talks with the management of Turkish Airlines for an enhanced partnership and collaboration with the partly Asian carrier.

The NANTA team, which is presently in Istanbul, Turkey for a five-day business meeting, is led by Mr. Yinka Folami, its President.

It also has the association’s executive council members as part of the delegation.

A statement by the media consultant to NANTA, said that apart from having a business meeting with the management of the airline, the NANTA delegate would also meet with travel trade group in the country.

The meeting, which is at the instance of Turkish Airline, would also dwell on the strategies to improve the airline’s robust presence as first choice of Nigerian passengers.

It is also expected to impact and highlight new areas of collaboration and partnership between the two sister organisations, particularly in areas of opening new streams of income for NANTA members.

Commenting on the initiative, Folami said that the relationship was made for the future of Nigerian travellers.

Folami insisted that the meeting with Turkish Airline was timely and clearly showed that the carrier was concerned about the growth of Nigeria’s travel trade professionals.

He said: “This is a relationship made for the future, carefully curated to make the Nigerian travel trade market strong and robust. We are here to listen and learn.

“It is an opportunity that we cannot toy with because it is a huge investment in our future by Turkish Airlines, and we hope our other principals will emulate this transformative milestone.”

Other team members are Mrs. Chinyere Umeasiegbu, 1st Deputy President; Dr. Dagunduro Olatokunbo, 2nd Deputy President; Mr. Yinka Ladipo, National Financial Secretary; Mrs. Adelola Adewole, National Publicity Secretary; Mr. Johnson Ugochukwu, National Internal Auditor; Mrs. Kemabonta Uloma Ibiwari, Vice President, Abuja Zone; Mr. Yinka Olapade, Vice President, Lagos Zone and Mr. Mohammad Nasir Chamo, Vice President, Northern Zone.

READ ALSO: FG should protect travel agencies from airlines’ extortions — Ex-NANTA boss