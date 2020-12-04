NANTA President commends NCAC brand innovation, pledges support to Jos tourism

The President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Susan Akporiaye, has noted the very progressive and global marketing profile advanced by National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) to facilitate branding of Nigeria’s cultural products and festivals.

Speaking on the sidelines of the just-concluded one-week national festival in Jos, Plateau State capital, Mrs Akporiaye stated that NCAC under Chief Segun Runsewe has proven beyond doubt that Nigeria has all it takes to welcome visitors and above all, put together cultural tourism events that can compete favourably with others all over the world.

“It is very exciting and heartwarming to see how our cultural tourism products, cuisines, fashion and history are carefully articulated and presented.

“Chief Runsewe has given us hope and provided our tourism products to market and promote, and we at NANTA have noted this intervention and invitation to support, create jobs and empower our members» she explained.

Mrs Susan Akporiaye, who was one of the guests saddled with the responsibility of presenting medals and certificates to delegates and others deserving of special awards, further explained that time had come for tourism, culture and hospitality practitioners to take advantage of the various festivals and cultural platforms packaged by NCAC not only to attract both local and international visitors but create additional streams of job openings and income.

“We can’t pretend that the government is not doing anything to help us. Under NCAC, we have veritable cultural tourism products in NAFEST and International Arts and Culture Expo (INAC), so we must put on our thinking caps, get out of our state of self-pity and do the right thing,” She added

The NANTA president promised to mobilise her over fifteen thousand members strong association to brace up for the refreshing development in view of new normal challenge which has cut down on international travels.

“NANTA is pleased with what Chief Segun Runsewe is doing at NCAC and will work with him to create a sustainable tour package and also at the same time, work out new normal marketing opportunities with state governments to power rural Cultural tourism economy to the advantage of women and youths across.

“Jos is certainly beautiful and the many stories of insecurity exaggerated. We at NANTA have a role to play, to be part of efforts to rebrand Nigeria as a destination. The city of Jos is very pleasant, temperate and the hospitality industry thriving and promising. Time has come for us to find the connection and we are glad Chief Runsewe has shown us the way,” she added.

